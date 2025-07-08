One goring and six people trampled on day two of Spain’s Running of the Bulls

ONE person has been gored and six people have been taken to hospital with bruises after being trampled on the second day of the San Fermin bull run.

Antonio García. the 38-year-old man who was gored said it was ‘a little kick’ in the right armpit as he fell to the ground.

“I’ve been lucky in every way possible,” the native of Caravaca de la Cruz told Efe.

“A chestnut bull was coming, and the other was a little donkey, and they fell. I was in between and they started pushing me, grabbing me.”

The goring occurred on Espoz y Mina Street, according to University Hospital of Navarra manager Estrella Petrina.

Alongside the five others taken to hospital for bruising, a 24-year-old man from Bilbao lost consciousness due to bruising he sustained during the bull run.

On the first day of the San Fermin bull run, six people went to hospital for bruising but no one was gored.

More than 250 health professionals are working the bull run, stationed at one service post every 50 meters along the entire route.

