Malaga WILL be allowed to fill private swimming pools this summer ‘due to tourism demands’ – while Cadiz, Almeria and other provinces await permission

MALAGA today revealed that it will be permissible to fill up private swimming pools this summer ‘due to the high tourism demand.’

Experts have spent months debating the topic amid the ongoing drought conditions across Andalucia.

But Malaga province will soon allow pools to be filled after receiving backing from the Junta de Andalucia on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Cadiz, Almeria and other provinces in the region will have to wait and see if they receive the same permissions.

In a press conference following a meeting of the Drought Committee, spokesman and Minister for Sustainability Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco said: “Swimming pools will be filled in Malaga…

“The province faces a particular reality due to the amount of people it welcomes in the summer, so the filling of swimming pools takes on a special importance.”

Swimming pools will be filled in Malaga province, it was announced today (Pixabay Free Image)

However he added that the consumption of 200 liters per person per day will continue to be in force.

He added that there needs to be a ‘balance’ between ‘economic development and tourism, which provides a lot of jobs and opportunities… and the care that must be taken with a scarce good such as water.’

He added: “The worst thing we could do in Andalucia is think that the drought is solved.”

The so-called ‘drought committees’ will hold meetings throughout May to keep an eye on the reservoirs.

While the decision of filling swimming pools was left up to individual towns, Malaga wanted to act as a whole to avoid there being disparities between municipalities.

Fernandez-Pacheco said the Junta ‘will try as far as possible to coordinate the measures so that there are no deep disparities between one municipality and another.’

He said the meeting today saw ‘an agreement reached’ which was ‘positive’ for Malaga province.

As of today, reservoir levels in Andalucia stand at an average 43.75% of their capacity, having decreased by 0.1% over the past week.

Other provinces, such as Cadiz or Almeria, will have to wait and see if they will be allowed to fill private pools.

Fernandez-Pecho said the provinces will be studied ‘one by one’ throughout the rest of May before decisions are made.