7 May, 2024 @ 18:24
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 May, 2024 @ 16:30
··
1 min read

This region in Spain has the highest number of prestigious Blue Flag beaches – after adding three new winners

by
This region in Spain has the highest number of prestigious Blue Flag beaches - after adding three new winners
NEW WINNER- PLAYA DELS TORRES, VILLAJOYOSA

THE Valencian Community once again has the highest number of blue flag beaches in Spain- six more than in last year- totalling 159, three ahead of Andalucia.

Blue flags acknowledge beach quality and are awarded every May by an international jury appointed by the Association of Environmental and Consumer Education(ADEAC).

Two areas in Valencia province and one in Alicante province will be flying the blue flag for the very first time.

READ MORE:

FIRST-TIME WINNER, PLAYA DE RABDELLS, OLIVA

They are Pobla Marina at Pobla de Farnals, Rabdells in Oliva, and Dels Torres in Villajoyosa.

Two beaches that lost the coveted award last year in Valencia province have been restored, namely the main beach at Pobla de Farnals and Arbre del Gos.

In Alicante province, Benidorm gets its flags back at Levante and Mal Pas beaches after withdrawing from consideration due to environmental issues, leaving Poniente beach still flagless.

Also back are Les Deveses beach at Denia and La Ermita at Santa Pola.

La Ermita won a flag for the first time in 2021 but lost it last year.

Meanwhile Les Deveses was undertaking pipe work and regeneration in 2023 which ruled it out of contention.

2023 holders that have been stripped are Llevant in Santa Pola; Cala Estaca on the Orihuela Costa; Raco de l’Albi in l’Alfas del Pi; La Cala in Finestrat;and l’Ampolla in Teulada- all in Alicante province.

The news is a blow for the Raco de’Albi beach which has had a blue flag ever since the awards were first handed out 37 years ago.

Regeneration work meant that Finestrat’s Cala had to surrender the flag after regaining it last year.

In Valencia province, Playa Norte at La Pobla de Farnals no longer has a blue flag.

Spain overall has 729 blue flags- 18 more than last year- taking in 638 beaches, 102 marinas, and seven tourist boats.

Just six beaches in the Valencia region have been continuous blue flag winners since the late eighties.

They are Alicante(Playa de San Juan); El Campello(Playa Carrer la Mar); Calpe (La Fossa); Alcala de Xivert (El Carregador); Cullera (Sant Antoni); and Gandia (Playa Nord).

The only other beach with an equal record is in Oleiros, Galicia.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Malaga WILL be allowed to fill private swimming pools this summer ‘due to tourism demands’ – while Cadiz, Almeria and other provinces await permission

Next Story

These three beaches in Spain’s Andalucia have been awarded the prestigious blue flag for the first time

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Drought warning for Spain’s Costa Blanca: Dry conditions will worsen in May due to lack of rainfall and high temperatures, experts predict

Drought warning for Spain’s Costa Blanca: Dry conditions will worsen in May due to lack of rainfall and high temperatures, experts predict

FORECASTERS are predicting hot and dry weather all during May
IMG

Children under 10 should avoid eating these types of fish, according to health agency in Spain

AS any parent of a small child will know, getting