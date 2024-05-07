This region in Spain has the highest number of prestigious Blue Flag beaches – after adding three new winners

THE Valencian Community once again has the highest number of blue flag beaches in Spain- six more than in last year- totalling 159, three ahead of Andalucia.

Blue flags acknowledge beach quality and are awarded every May by an international jury appointed by the Association of Environmental and Consumer Education(ADEAC).

Two areas in Valencia province and one in Alicante province will be flying the blue flag for the very first time.

FIRST-TIME WINNER, PLAYA DE RABDELLS, OLIVA

They are Pobla Marina at Pobla de Farnals, Rabdells in Oliva, and Dels Torres in Villajoyosa.

Two beaches that lost the coveted award last year in Valencia province have been restored, namely the main beach at Pobla de Farnals and Arbre del Gos.

In Alicante province, Benidorm gets its flags back at Levante and Mal Pas beaches after withdrawing from consideration due to environmental issues, leaving Poniente beach still flagless.

Also back are Les Deveses beach at Denia and La Ermita at Santa Pola.

La Ermita won a flag for the first time in 2021 but lost it last year.

Meanwhile Les Deveses was undertaking pipe work and regeneration in 2023 which ruled it out of contention.

2023 holders that have been stripped are Llevant in Santa Pola; Cala Estaca on the Orihuela Costa; Raco de l’Albi in l’Alfas del Pi; La Cala in Finestrat;and l’Ampolla in Teulada- all in Alicante province.

The news is a blow for the Raco de’Albi beach which has had a blue flag ever since the awards were first handed out 37 years ago.

Regeneration work meant that Finestrat’s Cala had to surrender the flag after regaining it last year.

In Valencia province, Playa Norte at La Pobla de Farnals no longer has a blue flag.

Spain overall has 729 blue flags- 18 more than last year- taking in 638 beaches, 102 marinas, and seven tourist boats.

Just six beaches in the Valencia region have been continuous blue flag winners since the late eighties.

They are Alicante(Playa de San Juan); El Campello(Playa Carrer la Mar); Calpe (La Fossa); Alcala de Xivert (El Carregador); Cullera (Sant Antoni); and Gandia (Playa Nord).

The only other beach with an equal record is in Oleiros, Galicia.