CULLERA in Valencia Province has been chosen to host a 36th anniversary celebration for Blue Flag winners in Europe.

Blue Flags are awarded annually by an international jury appointed by the Association of Environmental and Consumer Education(ADEAC).

The flags acknowledge beach quality and were first handed out in 1987.

The ADEAC has now picked Cullera Castle as the venue on March 24 to welcome every area in Spain and Europe that has won a flag each year since the awards started.

Just seven other Spanish municipalities, besides Cullera, have been annual Blue Flag winners, namely Alicante, Alcala de Xivert, l’Alfas del Pi, Calpe, El Campello, and Gandia- all in the Valencia region, along with Oleiros in A Coruña.

ADEAC president, Pepe Palacios, said: “Winning for 36 consecutive years is very difficult because we have been tightening the criteria for the award each year.”

“We want to celebrate and recognise all of the efforts by staging a very special event in Cullera,” he added.

Cullera mayor, Jordi Mayor, said: “This achievement would not have been possible without the municipal workers who strive every day to ensure that our beaches are in perfect condition.”

Cullera has the most Blue Flags in Valencia Province, and is second to Orihuela in the Valencian Community.