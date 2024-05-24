24 May, 2024 @ 18:49
24 May, 2024 @ 18:45
Wedding guests arrested after firework sets off blaze destroying 17 cars and damaging many others on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Two wedding guests arrested after firework sets off blaze that destroyed 17 cars and damaged many others on Spain's Costa Blanca

TWO wedding guests have been arrested after setting off fireworks that caused a blaze which destroyed 17 cars and damaged 17 others in Javea last Saturday.

Two Spaniards- aged 45 and 53- have been charged with criminal damage caused by serious recklessness.

They were detained by the Guardia Civil and brought before a Denia court on Thursday.

READ MORE:

MASS DEVASTATION

The fire started in a car park close to Calle Muelle Norte.

Most of the vehicle owners were attending a wedding at the church in Javea port and went outside to discover their cars as a pile of charred remains.

Fire crews from Denia Park and Benissa were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which took two hours to bring under control.

The conditions were windy and eyewitnesses saw smoke coming out of a car and turning from white to black.

Flames then leapt from one vehicle to another, as tyres and glass started to explode.

In one case, the brakes of a Renault Clio had burnt out and the car starting moving like a ‘ball of fire’.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

