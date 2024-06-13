Queues for a taxi at Alicante airport are lasting up to two HOURS: Plan is launched to crack down on waiting times

TALKS will be held as soon as Friday to produce a plan to end waits of up to two hours for a taxi at Alicante-Elche airport.

The Ministry of Transport will hold a meeting to find a solution either this week or the beginning of next week with Elche and Alicante City Councils as well as taxi operators.

The main issue is late at night where long lines are formed with big delays reported last Sunday evening when around 200 people reportedly waited for a cab.

The Ministry hopes to address the situation which has happened in previous summers, but has been exacerbated by record passenger numbers and flights.

Last June, there were delays throughout the day with airport operator Aena demanding more taxis.

The current schedule has a total of 182 flights landing between 11.00pm and 1.15am in a week.

The main peak is this coming Saturday night into Sunday morning with 35 arrivals.

If flights are delayed, then the accumulated number of travellers waiting for a taxi increases still further.