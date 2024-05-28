British expats blast Conor McGregor’s plans to bring bare knuckle fighting to Marbella

CONOR McGregor’s plans to bring bare knuckle fighting to Marbella have sparked outrage amongst local British expats.

The MMA legend announced his plans during a social media live stream last week.

Bare knuckle boxing sees fighters use only bandages to protect themselves, normally ending with a knockout.

The proposal has caused a social media outcry, with the Olive Press readers branding McGregor an ‘utter moron’ and a ‘tool.’

McGregor’s proposal has sparked backlash from Marbella’s international community.

Photo: Cordon Press

One commentor lamented: “As if Marbella is not getting a bad enough name!”

While others claimed you can already see such fights for free ‘on the streets of Marbella.’

Another called bare knuckle boxing ‘as barbaric as bullfighting’, saying ‘if this happened on the street, it would result in an arrest.’

McGregor has recently become a co-owner of the world’s most important bare knuckle boxing organisation, the BKFC (the bare knuckle fighting championship).

He revealed there is a ‘proposal to do that bare-knuckle event in Marbella’, during a social media live stream.

It is thought the event would coincide with his birthday trip to the area in mid July.

The suggestion has also been echoed by popular MMA platforms.

