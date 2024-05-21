21 May, 2024 @ 16:11
21 May, 2024 @ 14:41
··
1 min read

Gunman in Marbella was stopped ‘moments before carrying out assassination’, say police

by

A GUNMAN was stopped just moments before carrying out a hit in Marbella, police have revealed. 

According to Policia Nacional, the suspect, who was armed with a deadly weapon, was stopped on his way to take out a target. 

A source told La Opinion de Malaga: “An imminent murder that was going to be carried out with a firearm has been prevented and the perpetrator has been arrested.” 

The incident happened at some point between April 11 and May 10. 

WATCH: Moment British and Irish men are arrested over Puerto Banus shooting while armed police in balaclavas raid luxury homes in Marbella and Estepona

It was revealed today as police celebrated the success of the so-called ‘Marbella Plan’ – introduced last month to crackdown on the scourge of organised crime in the city. 

During that time, they said there have been 10 arrests, 3,000 ID checks and a dozen raids on restaurants and other businesses. 

Meanwhile, Policia Nacional said it had identified all suspects involved in the six known shootings since the start of the year, vowing that ‘they will all be arrested soon.’ 

The force said there has only been one incident with a firearm in Marbella since the new operation was launched. 

The operation will soon extend to Fuengirola after a shooting was recorded there on May 16. 

Part of the plan includes flooding the streets with hundreds of more visible police officers. 

Over a month-long period, 300 extra security controls were erected in Marbella, allowing police to detect more traffic offenders and owners of false IDs.

Tags:

Related Articles

