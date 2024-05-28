28 May, 2024 @ 13:03
Subscribe
Login
My Account
28 May, 2024 @ 12:56
··
1 min read

Mallorca beach club where four people died after its roof caved in ‘did not have correct licences’

by

THE beach club restaurant in Palma de Mallorca that suddenly collapsed last week killing four people did not have a licence for the area that gave way.

That’s according to the mayor of the Balearic city, Jaime Martinez, who held a press conference on Tuesday to provide an update about the tragedy, which also saw 14 people injured on May 23.

It was a recently refurbished first-floor terrace that initially gave way, falling through into the ground floor and basement below.

This structure, the mayor explained today, did not have a licence and as such its use was illegal. 

Read more: Mallorca building collapse latest: Two German tourists are among four killed after new roof of Medusa Beach Club caved in

Building collapse in Spain’s Mallorca. The Medusa Beach Club suffered a structural failure on May 23, 2024, killing four.

The basement, which was home to a music bar, and the ground floor, which was a restaurant, both had their papers in order for these uses, according to the mayor. 

The authorities are working on the theory that the illegal terrace floor collapsed due to substandard and illegal construction work, as well as excess weight in one area. 

In a firefighters’ report, which has been sent to the Policia Nacional as part of their investigation, it was revealed that a group of 12 Dutch nationals had arrived to eat and had sat together at a group of tables pushed together, overloading the structure. 

According to radio network Cadena SER, the Medusa Beach Club was slapped with a €4,500 fine back in 2020 after work was carried out there without a licence. 

The people who lost their lives in last week’s tragedy were a Spanish female employee at the venue, aged 23; two female German tourists, aged in their 20s and 30s; and a Senegalese national resident in Palma and aged 44.

Tags:

Related Articles

Simon Hunter

Simon Hunter has been living in Madrid since the year 2000 and has worked as a journalist and translator practically since he arrived. For 16 years he was at the English Edition of Spanish daily EL PAÍS, editing the site from 2014 to 2022, and is currently one of the Spain reporters at The Times. He is also a voice actor, and can be heard telling passengers to "mind the gap" on Spain's AVLO high-speed trains.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The super yacht 'Moonrise', which belongs to WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum
Previous Story

Huge €220m yacht belonging to a WhatsApp co-founder visits Spain’s Costa del Sol

Next Story

British expats blast Conor McGregor’s plans to bring bare knuckle fighting to Marbella

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British expats blast Conor McGregor’s plans to bring bare knuckle fighting to Marbella

CONOR McGregor’s plans to bring bare knuckle fighting to Marbella
The super yacht 'Moonrise', which belongs to WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum

Huge €220m yacht belonging to a WhatsApp co-founder visits Spain’s Costa del Sol

MEASURING 100 metres in length, and 16 metres wide, the