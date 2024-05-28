Huge €220m yacht belonging to a WhatsApp co-founder visits Spain’s Costa del Sol

MEASURING 100 metres in length, and 16 metres wide, the Moonrise is the kind of yacht that is only within the reach of the super-rich – most likely a tech billionaire. It can hold up to 16 guests in eight cabins, has a crew of 32, a heliport and a gym too. All for the price tag of around €220 million, with €20 million yearly maintenance costs.

The luxury vessel, which has just turned up in Malaga port, is indeed in the possession of a tech billionaire: Jan Koum, the former CEO and co-founder of messaging application WhatsApp, which was sold to Facebook and Instagram parent group Meta for $19 billion.

The super yacht ‘Moonrise’, which belongs to WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum. Credit: Cordon Press

This is not the first time that the port in Malaga, on Spain’s Costa del Sol, has attracted yachts belonging to the super-rich.

Vessels used by Microsoft founders Bill Gates and Paul Allen have also been spotted there. Jan Koum, meanwhile, is currently on the board of directors at Facebook, and is one of the 200 richest people in the world. Forbes magazine estimates his net worth at €16 billion.