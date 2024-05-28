3 bedroom Villa for sale in Villamartin with pool – € 369,000

Villa Villamartin, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 369,000

Discover an architectural gem located in a sought-after location, surrounded by the beauty of three stunning golf courses. These captivating villas feature exquisite design and offer an unparalleled living experience. With three bedrooms, one of them en-suite , these residences offer a haven of serenity and comfort. The two beautifully designed bathrooms provide a luxurious ambiance, while the open kitchen merges perfectly with the spacious living-dining room, creating a harmonious space for daily living and gathering with loved ones. Imagine enjoying panoramic views from the 90m2 solarium ,… See full property details