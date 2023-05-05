ALICANTE PROVINCE continues to be Spain’s top province for winning Blue Flags for the quality of its beaches despite losing six beaches losing their coveted status.

85 beaches will be able to fly the coveted flag this year after details of the 2023 winners were announced on Thursday.

As always the successful beaches were assessed on the quality of bathing water and sands, along with environmental management and public information displays.

The reduction was totally expected as Benidorm council decided not to get involved this year and notified that fact in February to the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education.

The authority took the view that with work going on at its three beaches, it would not be able to win a Blue Flag at any of them.

Poniente beach lost its flag award last year but the council said the snub was not part of their decision.

Two prominent Marina Alta beaches- El Arenal at Javea and Denia’s Les Deveses have pipe work and regeneration work going on, which also ruled them out of contention.

La Ermita beach at Santa Pola, which got a flag for the first time two years ago, loses it along with Tamarit beach in the same municipality.

On the plus side, Cala de Finestrat has regained its blue flag status which it lost last year.

Orihuela once again is the Alicante province municipality with most flags(11) keeping its total intact for six consecutive years.

The Alicante total of 85 flags is 27 more than second-placed Pontevedra, with Malaga third with 39.

By regions, the Valencian Community just pips Andalucia to top spot 153 flags to 148.

