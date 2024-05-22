Extreme drought threatens wine producers with rabbits eating vine shoots in Spain’s Alicante area

THE persistent extreme drought in Alicante province is posing headaches for local vineyards, especially in the Marina Alta region.

The Denomination of Origin Vinos de Alicante (DO) says its worried about the current situation, with a very dry and hot summer predicted by forecasters.

The Alicante DO says the next few weeks are ‘the key moments for ripening which will determine both the quality and quantity of grapes”.

Another problem is the appearance of rabbits and other wildlife that are nibbling at vine shoots as other options for ‘fresh food’ have disappeared.

Producers have warned of a ‘difficult’ campaign with plants suffering from a lack of water and therefore poor-setting fruit.

The Teulada San Vicente Ferrer winery president, Joselina Valles, said: “The future of wine in the region is worrying, as we have to maintain all of our production facilities even for a very reduced crop.”

The Marina Alta is especially proud of its muscatel grape crops with customers expecting a high standard.

President of the Regulatory Council and Bodegas Xalo, Jose Juan Reus, said: “The muscatel quality is increasingly demanded and we are concerned that we will not be able to offer the same standard.”

The biggest concern is the Muscat of Alexandria grape which is grown in part of the Marina Alta region where there is no irrigation and where there has been a lack of rain, to make things even harder than last year.

Concerns from wineries under Alicante DO branding stretches to other areas such as the Vinalopo where there is more irrigation, although with higher water charges.

Despite that, there are still rain-fed monastrell grape sites, which are struggling with extreme conditions.

The Alicante DO said that ‘some vines in strong soils have begun to dry up’, amidst demands for direct financial aid to protect wine producers.