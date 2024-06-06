6 Jun, 2024 @ 22:42
6 Jun, 2024 @ 21:26
1 min read

Stars Gala 2024: A Night of Unforgettable Ballet in Alicante

by

The eagerly awaited Stars Gala returns for its 11th edition on Saturday, July 27th at Alicante’s renowned Teatro Principal. Organized by the National Association of Professional Ballet, this prestigious event brings together world-renowned ballet stars to offer a unique experience of art and talent.

A Celebration of Artistic Excellence:

Stars Gala isn’t just about reliving classics. This year’s performance promises a captivating blend of classical ballet pieces like Marius Petipa’s “Paquita,” “La Sylphide,” and “The Flames of Paris,” alongside captivating neoclassical and contemporary pieces by today’s most renowned choreographers.

Meet the Stars:

For this year’s edition, the cast will feature internationally renowned artists from major theaters:

  • Anna Ol & James Stout (Dutch National Ballet)
  • Dmitry Zagrebin (Royal Swedish Ballet)
  • Francesca Velicu (English National Ballet)
  • Tatiana Melnik (Hungarian National Ballet)
  • Alejandro Virelles (Guest Principal Dancer, Cuba)
  • Evgeniya V. González (Czech National Ballet)
  • Patrik Benak (Junior Company of Dutch National Ballet)
  • CND NACHO DUATO (Nacho Duato Junior Company)

More Than Entertainment:

The Stars Gala serves a purpose beyond entertainment. Proceeds from the event will support a scholarship program, providing much-needed assistance to talented dance students facing financial and social challenges.

Experience the Magic:

Witness breathtaking performances like the Pas de Deux from “After the Rain” by Christopher Wheeldon, “Les Lutins” by Johann Kobborg, the Nacho Duato Company’s “Jardi Tancat,” and classical masterpieces like “Paquita” and “La Sylphide.”

Secure Your Tickets:

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event! Tickets for the Stars Gala are now available for purchase online at https://instanticket.es/stars-gala/  or at the Teatro Principal of Alicante box office. Prices start at just €30.

Join the Celebration:

Immerse yourself in a world of artistic brilliance and support a worthy cause. Mark your calendars for the Stars Gala 2024 – a truly unforgettable evening awaits!

Tags:

Staff Reporter

