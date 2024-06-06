6 Jun, 2024 @ 19:36
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Jun, 2024 @ 18:40
··
1 min read

Alleged jihadist who recruited terrorists and glorified violent action is arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca

by
Alleged jihadist who recruited terrorists and glorified their violent behaviour is arrested on Spain's Costa Blanca

A MOROCCAN man has been arrested in Alicante province on suspicion of being involved in recruiting terrorists and glorifying terrorism.

The alleged jihadist was detained in Teulada by the Policia Nacional and refused bail by a court.

Investigations started a year ago over the publishing of jihadist content via his social networks.

READ MORE:

SUSPECT REMOVED(Policia Nacional image)

He is accused of the crimes of terrorist recruitment, indoctrination, self-indoctrination and glorification of terrorism

The police say he made and disseminated numerous postings in favour of the terrorist organization Daesh, which intensified in recent weeks to include even more radical content.

According to officers, he even produced his own pro-jihadist material in order to distribute it openly on his social networks.

Investigators also found that he was in regular contact with people already arrested for jihadist terrorism in Spain and Morocco, as well as with foreign terrorist fighters in Syria and Iraq.

The Policia Nacional raided his Teulada home in the early hours of last Monday morning.

Officer seized a large amount of computer and phone material, as well as a variety of documents which are now being analysed.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Travel chaos in Spain: Fuming passengers are ‘trapped' on stifling hot AVE train outside a station in Madrid
Previous Story

Travel chaos in Spain: Fuming passengers are ‘trapped’ on stifling hot AVE train outside a station in Madrid

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Travel chaos in Spain: Fuming passengers are ‘trapped' on stifling hot AVE train outside a station in Madrid

Travel chaos in Spain: Fuming passengers are ‘trapped’ on stifling hot AVE train outside a station in Madrid

ANGRY passengers on a Renfe AVE ‘fast’ train from Alicante

Weather turnaround in Spain’s Malaga: Much-needed rain and storms to hit the province this weekend – including on the Costa del Sol

THE weather forecast in Malaga has made a dramatic turnaround