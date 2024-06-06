Alleged jihadist who recruited terrorists and glorified violent action is arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A MOROCCAN man has been arrested in Alicante province on suspicion of being involved in recruiting terrorists and glorifying terrorism.

The alleged jihadist was detained in Teulada by the Policia Nacional and refused bail by a court.

Investigations started a year ago over the publishing of jihadist content via his social networks.

He is accused of the crimes of terrorist recruitment, indoctrination, self-indoctrination and glorification of terrorism

The police say he made and disseminated numerous postings in favour of the terrorist organization Daesh, which intensified in recent weeks to include even more radical content.

According to officers, he even produced his own pro-jihadist material in order to distribute it openly on his social networks.

Investigators also found that he was in regular contact with people already arrested for jihadist terrorism in Spain and Morocco, as well as with foreign terrorist fighters in Syria and Iraq.

The Policia Nacional raided his Teulada home in the early hours of last Monday morning.

Officer seized a large amount of computer and phone material, as well as a variety of documents which are now being analysed.