Colorectal Cancer Diagnoses on the Rise, Increasingly Affecting Younger Adults

While genetics do play a role, studies show that genetic links account for only 5% of colorectal cancer cases

COLON cancer is located in the large intestine, which is the final part of the digestive system.

The term colorectal cancer is also commonly used because the rectum is the last part that connects to the outside through the anus.

Normally, this type of tumour originates from the degeneration of tissues from polyps, and it is estimated that the transformation of these cells into a malignant tumour can take between eight and 10 years. This is why early detection tests are crucial for diagnosis, as specialised intervention in the early stages of the disease considerably increases the chances of survival.

According to statistics from the Spanish Association Against Cancer, colorectal cancer is the most frequent or most common type of tumour in Spain, and its prevalence is especially high in patients between the ages of 50 and 70.

However, specialists point to a change in trend affecting younger segments of the population. “Unfortunately, we are increasingly detecting colorectal cancer, and it is important to note that cases are increasing at younger ages,” says Dr. Enrique Aycart, head of the General Surgery and Digestive System Department at Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital.

Another point that the expert made is the influence of genetic inheritance. The belief has spread that most diagnoses of colorectal cancer are determined by an individual’s genetic factor. However, Aycart points out that “while it is true that genetics play a role, studies on colorectal cancer show that the genetic link is only 5%.”

However, the expert does point out as an exception relatives of patients with colon cancer due to familial polyposis, who are recommended to be included in screening programs that maintain periodic monitoring of their health status.

Colonoscopy is one of the main diagnostic tests that allow visualisation of the existence of tumors and polyps.

“In the case of detecting polyps, this procedure allows the tissue mass to be removed at the same time and thus prevent it from developing in the future. It also allows samples to be taken for subsequent analysis in the laboratory and to prescribe the most appropriate treatment for each patient, if necessary,” explains Dr Aycart.

Treatment for colorectal cancer often requires surgery and may require additional treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

“This decision will depend on the stage of the tumour. The tumour committee, made up of a multidisciplinary team of experts, analyses each case on a case-by-case basis and in a personalised way, guiding the patient at all times and accompanying them in their recovery process,” added Dr. Aycart.

Prevention is the best measure to avoid the onset of colorectal cancer

In this type of tumour, the associated risk factors are mostly avoidable. Adopting healthy habits reduces the risk of developing this disease. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and fibre-rich foods, as well as avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, are measures that are allies for our health. It is also advisable to avoid smoking and alcohol consumption.

Highly complex interventions in oncology surgery

The General Surgery and Digestive System Department of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital is one of the leading areas in the healthcare center’s care project, following the implementation of a consolidation plan led by Senior Consultant Dr. Javier Padillo.

This strategic planning highlights the performance of highly complex interventions and the design of strategic actions to enhance the surgical and technological developments of the surgery department, which have allowed for the sustained growth of the medical specialty, offering patients comprehensive care that encompasses all their needs.

Oncology surgery is one of the outstanding areas promoted at the Marbella hospital. In addition to the specialised approach to colorectal cancer cases, the consolidation of a team of experts focused on hepatobiliary pancreatic surgery (pancreatic cancer), liver cancer, and Peritoneal Carcinomatosis (tumour spread affecting the peritoneum and neighboring organs and requiring highly developed technology, such as hyperthermic chemotherapy) stands out.

Quirónsalud in Andalucia

The Quirónsalud Hospital Group currently has seven hospitals in Andalucia, located in the cities of Malaga, Marbella, Los Barrios (Cadiz), two in Sevilla, Cordoba, and Huelva, as well as 18 specialised and diagnostic medical centres and a day surgery hospital, positioning it as the leading private hospital group in this autonomous community.

About Quirónsalud

Quirónsalud is the leading healthcare group in Spain and, together with its parent company Fresenius-Helios, also in Europe.

In addition to its activity in Spain, Quirónsalud is also present in Latin America. Together, it has more than 50,000 professionals in more than 180 healthcare centers, including 57 hospitals with more than 8,000 hospital beds. It has the most advanced technology and a large team of highly specialized professionals with international prestige. Among its centres are the Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, Centro Médico Teknon, Ruber Internacional, Hospital Universitario Quirónsalud Madrid, Hospital Quirónsalud Barcelona, Hospital Universitari Dexeus, Policlínica Gipuzkoa, Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya and the Hospital Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón.

The Group works to promote teaching (10 of its hospitals are university hospitals) and medical-scientific research (it has the FJD Health Research Institute, accredited by the Secretariat of State for Research, Development and Innovation).

In addition, its care service is organised into units and cross-cutting networks that allow the optimisation of the experience accumulated in the different centres and the clinical translation of their research.

Currently, Quirónsalud is developing a multitude of research projects throughout Spain and many of its centres carry out pioneering work in this field, being pioneers in different specialties such as oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, gynecology and neurology, among others.

For more information, please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call

+34 952 774 200