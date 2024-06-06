Andalusian San Juan: Espetos & Fire Night

Let yourself be enveloped in the most magical night of the year with an evening full of tradition and flavour.

Enjoy a delicious espetada by the turquoise waters of our pool, while the fiery ambiance creates the perfect atmosphere to celebrate the summer solstice in the unique setting of the Costa del Sol.

Step away from the ordinary as we bring tradition to life.

Welcome the summer on the 23rd of June with:

A welcome sangria A variety of Mediterranean-inspired starters Fish and seafood espetos Chef’s desserts Live music Cocktail lounge area

Reservations: +34 953 140 473 | www.lazambrahotel.com