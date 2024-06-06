6 Jun, 2024 @ 22:41
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Jun, 2024 @ 21:38
·
1 min read

Andalusian San Juan: Espetos & Fire Night

by

Let yourself be enveloped in the most magical night of the year with an evening full of tradition and flavour.

Enjoy a delicious espetada by the turquoise waters of our pool, while the fiery ambiance creates the perfect atmosphere to celebrate the summer solstice in the unique setting of the Costa del Sol.

Step away from the ordinary as we bring tradition to life.

Welcome the summer on the 23rd of June with:

  1. A welcome sangria
  2. A variety of Mediterranean-inspired starters
  3. Fish and seafood espetos
  4. Chef’s desserts
  5. Live music
  6. Cocktail lounge area

Reservations: +34 953 140 473 | www.lazambrahotel.com

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: [email protected] or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Colorectal Cancer Diagnoses on the Rise, Increasingly Affecting Younger Adults

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Colorectal Cancer Diagnoses on the Rise, Increasingly Affecting Younger Adults

While genetics do play a role, studies show that genetic

Stars Gala 2024: A Night of Unforgettable Ballet in Alicante

The eagerly awaited Stars Gala returns for its 11th edition