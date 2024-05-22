Spain gets €15.7 BILLION cloud service boost from Amazon in country’s biggest-ever technological investment

THE biggest-ever technological investment in Spain totalling €15.7 billion has been unveiled by Amazon Web Services(AWS).

The project to provide cloud-based services will see 17,500 jobs created over the next decade with a third of those in Aragon.

AWS says that Spain’s Domestic Growth Product will benefit by €21.6 billion.

MINISTER ESCRIVA(La Moncloa image)

Minister of Digital Transformation, Jose Luis Escriva, said: “This investment ratifies Spain as a key digital hub in southern Europe, with great advantages such as connectivity and local climate and energy conditions”.

“This shows our incredible potential since our geographical location allows us to be one of the main logistics hubs nationally and within Europe,” the minister added.

The plan sees a six-fold increase on the initial project launched by AWS in 2021, which promised a €2.5 billion investment and the creation of 1,300 jobs over 10 years.

That injection led to the construction of data centres in Huesca, Villanueva de Gallego and Burgo del Ebro, which will now be vastly expanded with the construction of another four centres in their vicinity.

It also very much sees the Aragon region remain at the vanguard of cloud technology.

AWS manager for Portugal and Spain, Suzana Curic, said: “Aragon was always our winning horse when we were evaluating where to locate our Cloud Region and our data centres”.

SUZANA CURIC(AWS image)

“Land availability, access to sustainable energy sources, local talent and enormous growth potential were the main reasons why we had to be here,” Curic proclaimed.

AWS also highlighted its commitment to the training of talent and the creation of technological employment in Aragon such as its Think Big Space programme, to train students from local schools or colleges aiming to create new talent for the technology sector.