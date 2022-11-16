AMAZON’S cloud computing division AWS(Amazon Web Services) has announced a €2.5 billion investment in Spain over the next decade.

The firm said on Wednesday that over 1,300 full-time jobs will be created in setting up a cloud computing hub in Aragon.

Cloud computing is a general term for anything that involves delivering hosted services over the internet.

That involves storing data, software, and business functions.

It means that instead of organisations buying, owning, and maintaining physical data centres, they access technology services from a cloud computing enterprise on a pay-as-you-go basis.

AWS says healthcare providers are using the cloud to develop more personalised treatments for patients while finance companies use the cloud for real-time fraud detection and prevention.

On a lighter note, video game makers use the cloud to deliver online games to millions of players.

AWS vice president of infrastructure services, Prasad Kalyanaraman said: “We are delivering on our promise to build new world-class infrastructure locally to help customers in Spain achieve the highest levels of security, availability, and resilience.”

Amazon claims its investment will add €1.8 billion euros to Spain’s gross domestic product over 10 years.

Organizations of every type, size, and industry are using the cloud for a wide variety of use cases, such as data backup, disaster recovery, email, virtual desktops, software.

