A MAN who drove his car at three times the alcohol limit got a £500 fine and lost his licence for 22 months in Gibraltar.

Yoilet Batista Leyva, 39, of Queensway, pleaded guilty to Failing to Supply a Specimen at the Magistrates Court.

Police officers first tried to move Batist Leyva from the Small Boats Marina after he members of the public complained he was drinking a bottle of rum and bothering them.

The Cuban national left soon after at about midnight.

But officers then saw him climb into a car and drive away from Coaling Island.

They stopped him on Waterport Road where they tested him.

Police officers breathalysed him and he was found to have over three times over the alcohol limit in his blood.

Back at New Mole House he refused to take a second test. “I am not going to blow,” he said.

Slow driving

In a separate incident, Anthony James Lombard, 47, of Prince Edwards Road was sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work for drink driving.

Police officers saw him driving his Alfa Romeo slowly down Scud Hill and followed him to Grand Parade Car Park.

Once there, they started to talk to him and smelt alcohol in his breath.

After breathalysing him they found him to be three times over the alcohol limit.

He failed to give a second test at the police station and was charged with Failing to Supply.

