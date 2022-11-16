PUBLIC transport throughout the Balearics will be free next year, it has been announced, in a massive boon to the islands.

Whether taking the train, the metro or buses, the only thing that will be restricting people from unlimited free public transport will be whether they can prove they are regular users.

In order to keep the hordes of sunburnt tourists from freeriding on and overloading the generous subsidy, those who are occasional users will still have to pay for an individual ticket.

“Today we announced that public transport will be completely free on ALL #IllesBalears throughout 2023,” Josep Marí Ribas, local councillor for Mobility and Housing for the Balearic Islands Government, wrote on Twitter

“It’s great news for the citizens of this land,” he added.

The Balearic Ministry of Mobility and Housing applauded the constant behind-the-scenes negotiations between the Balearic Islands Government and the Spanish government in Madrid to agree the deal and the budget amendment.

The deal has been met with wild enthusiasm by islanders, with one Twitter user writing: “Now the Council needs to improve once and for all the public transport service to be the best alternative to the private car.”

A similar scheme will also be introduced for the Canary Islands.

