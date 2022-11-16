A UK airline will trial a new technology on flights to a Spanish city which will mean passengers can travel without having to show their passport.

British Airways has become the first UK airline to use biometric technology for international flights, with the trial to run for six months on flights to Malaga.

Passengers who sign up to take part in the airline’s trial from London Heathrow Terminal 5 will be invited to scan their face, passport and boarding pass on their smartphone or tablet ahead of the trip.

When the passengers arrive at the airport, smart bio-pod cameras then verify their identity in under three seconds.

British Airways operations transformation manager David Breeze said passengers then won’t be required to use their passport until they reach their destination.

“Not only is this the first time that our customers have been able to register their biometric information at home, but it’s the first time they can use it for British Airways’ international flights,” he said.

“This is a secure tool that makes for a smarter and smoother airport experience.”

Breeze said the new technology would also slash the time it took to board an aircraft.

The trial will run for six months on the British Airways route to Malaga.

Passengers who opt-in will also be invited to make use of the fast-track security lane and priority boarding.

If the trail was deemed a success it will be extended to more international flights.

It comes off the back of the technology’s official launch on British Airways’ domestic flights in 2017.

