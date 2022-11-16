A former soldier who posted photos of a gang rape victim on an internet forum has been ordered to pay her €20,000 in compensation.

A Barcelona judge gave him a two-year jail term-suspended for three years- and a €1,320 fine.

The woman was raped at the 2016 Pamplona bull runs by five men who called themselves La Manada(Wolfpack).

Footage was recorded by the attackers and posted on social media.

All of the predators received 15 years each behind bars in 2019 after the Supreme Court reversed lesser sentences at their Navarre trial in 2017.

The soldier published two photos of the sexual assault on an internet forum which had 100,000 subscribers.

He also identified where the victim came from and published an image of her identification document.

He argued that he merely ‘copied and pasted’ material readily available from other sources.

The man, in a plea bargain deal, admitted crimes against moral integrity and revealing secret information.

He had a substance abuse problem, which mitigated his final sentence along with the length of time it took the matter to come to court.

