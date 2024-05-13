Chaos on easyJet flight to Malaga: 30 drunken passengers are kicked off plane after ‘threatening to urinate on the floor’

AN easyJet flight to Malaga descended into chaos last weekend as 30 drunken passengers threatened to ‘urinate on the floor’, leading 30 men to be kicked off the plane.

The Bristol to Malaga flight was aborted on Saturday, May 11 after a group of 30 drunken passengers disrupted take off.

The pilot reportedly stopped the flight just moments before take off as a group of young men ‘refused to sit down’ and ‘demanded to use the toilet’.

It returned to the terminal, where police were called to the scene and ejected the passengers.

There were around 30 men ejected from the flight.

Photo: Cordon Press

They were made to retrieve their bags from the plane and were escorted back to the terminal.

The disruption caused further delays for holidaymakers, as the plane had already been delayed by an hour.

As the door was closed on the last of the men, the rest of the passengers reportedly cheered in unison.

An easyJet spokesperson claimed the incident was being taken ‘very seriously’ as they ‘do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour’ on board their flights.

One passenger told BristolLive the big group of young men were disruptive even before they boarded the plane.

They said: “The flight was delayed by an hour while we were still waiting in the departure lounge, and clearly that just gave these lads another hour’s drinking time,” said Linda Sweeden. “There were loads of them, apart from the front row for the elderly and disabled people, they took up maybe six or seven rows at the front of the plane, there were at least 30 of them.”

According to witnesses, cabin crew had carried out the safety briefing and the plane was taxiing the runway for take off.

‘Suddenly’, one of the men stood up and demanded ‘if you don’t let me go to the toilet I’m going to p*** all over the floor!’

Reportedly, ‘five or six’ of the men stood up in quick succession, all saying they needed to go to the toilet.

The plane stopped and the engines switched off, prompting the group to get up and start arguing with the stewards.

It then began to return to the departure gate, where the flight attendants ordered five or six of the men to leave.

Although it is not clear why, all the men proceeded to get off.

After explaining that they would ‘be delayed a little bit longer’, the pilot joked ‘there were loads of seats free near the front if anyone wanted an upgrade.’

Passengers then watched as all the bags were removed from the plane so the ejected passengers could pick theirs up.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY7004 from Bristol to Malaga on May 11 returned to stand due to some passengers behaving disruptively. The aircraft was met by police and the passengers were offloaded before the flight continued to Malaga.

“Our cabin crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority.”

