TECH giant Microsoft is to build a massive data centre near Madrid.

The company has contracted Ferrovial to construct the facility. The cost has not been revealed, but it is thought to be worth several hundred million Euros.

It is part of an investment plan worth over €12.75 billion that Microsoft is rolling out across 17 European regions.

The new centre is planned for Sebastian de los Reyes, about 20 kilometres from Madrid. Microsoft is also planning another two projects in the Madrid area to develop Cloud services.

Photo: Adobe Stock

This news comes two months after Amazon announced its cloud computing division AWS (Amazon Web Services) would invest €2.5 billion in Spain over the next decade.

The firm said over 1,300 full-time jobs will be created in setting up a cloud computing hub in Aragon.

Cloud computing is a general term for anything that involves delivering hosted services over the internet.

That involves storing data, software, and business functions.

It means that instead of organisations buying, owning, and maintaining physical data centres, they access technology services from a cloud computing enterprise on a pay-as-you-go basis.

AWS vice president of infrastructure services, Prasad Kalyanaraman said: “We are delivering on our promise to build new world-class infrastructure locally to help customers in Spain achieve the highest levels of security, availability, and resilience.”

