2 bedroom Flat for sale in Altea la Vella with pool - € 106,000

Altea la Vella, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 106,000

Apartment of 75 m2 in the area of Alhama Springs. The property consists of 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 1 bathroom, separate kitchen with serving hatch and lounge/dining room. It has a large terrace with space for table, chairs and sunbeds, and with unobstructed views to the mountains and the sea. It has air conditioning. Includes communal covered parking. Southeast facing. Situated on the third floor without lift. The property requires refurbishment and is located in a residential area in the Sierra de Altea about 5 minutes drive from Altea la Vieja, where you will find all the… See full property details