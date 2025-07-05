3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Tavernes de la Valldigna with pool garage – € 345,000

Fantastic duplex penthouse for sale in Marina Azul residential with two floors. The first floor has three bedrooms, two complete bathrooms, living-dining room, kitchen, laundry room and two terraces, one open and the other fully glassed. The second floor is fully conditioned as a kitchen-dining room with a built-in barbecue and industrial extractor, a toilet, outdoor shower and a large solarium. All rooms with built-in wardrobes, central heating by city gas and air conditioning. With two consecutive parking spaces. The residential has two pools, one outdoor (summer) and an indoor area with… See full property details

Penthouse

Tavernes de la Valldigna, Valencia

3 beds 2 baths

€ 345,000

