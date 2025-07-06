3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Madrid city – € 629,000

From we present this spectacular penthouse ready to move into in the heart of Cuatro Caminos. The property, recently refurbished with high quality materials and taking care of every detail, has a modern and functional design, making the most of the space. On the ground floor we find the living room with wooden beams and original brick walls framed by two large balconies that flood it with natural light all year round, as well as the fully equipped integrated kitchen and large storage capacity. Also on this floor is the master bedroom en suite, a second bedroom and a complete bathroom…. See full property details

Apartment

Madrid, Madrid

3 beds 2 baths

€ 629,000

