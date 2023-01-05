THE Guardia Civil is looking for two men after shots were fired in an extreme road rage incident in the Catral area of Alicante Province.

Two cars collided on Wednesday at around 4.45 pm on a roundabout at exit 730 of the AP-7 linking Catral and Crevillente.

Two of the occupants of one of the cars got out of their vehicle.

Without saying a word, they went to the other car and shot one of its occupants in the leg.

Another person in the same car was hit on the head with the butt of the same gun.

The perpetrators fled and are being sought by the Guardia Civil who have interviewed an eyewitness.

The Guardia cordoned off access to the Marjal campsite close to the roundabout for some hours in a search for the bullet casing.

The victims were taken to Elche’s Vinalopo Hospital with their injuries said to be ‘not serious’.

No further details have been revealed including whether the road collision was deliberately staged as a pretence to attack the men.