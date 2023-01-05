SPAIN closed 2022 with its lowest level of unemployment since 2007.

The Labour Ministry revealed that the jobless total now stands at 2.83 million, down 268,252 on December of 2021.

Andalucia has seen the biggest fall in the number of jobless. Photo: Junta de Andalucia

The number of people in work rose by 471,360 compared with 2021, bringing the total number of employed people to 20.29 million.

Female unemployment was down 37,411 women compared with November 2022, to a total of 1,690,148; while male unemployment fell by 6,316 to 1,147,505.

Although the jobless figure for people under the age of 25 fell by 12,185 in December, youth unemployment is still high, standing at 32.3 %.

By region, the biggest winners were Andalucia, which saw a fall of 22,280 in job seekers, the Madrid region (6,782) and the Canary Islands (3,124).

READ MORE: