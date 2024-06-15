2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Marquesa with pool – € 125,000

Apartment La Marquesa, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 125,000

We present this immaculate top floor 2 bedroom apartment, overlooking La Marquesa golf course. The entrance is into a small hallway that leads through into a spacious living/dining room area with an open plan kitchen with an archway breakfast bar. There are 2 large bedrooms and a totally renovated shower room. Patio doors from the living room, as well as from the main bedroom, lead onto a lovely south facing terrace overlooking the golf course.There is a huge private solarium above the property as well, with stunning viewings of the mountains in the disance, that offer spectacular sun sets…