15 Jun, 2024 @ 14:26
15 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Marquesa with pool – € 125,000

Apartment

La Marquesa, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 125,000

We present this immaculate top floor 2 bedroom apartment, overlooking La Marquesa golf course. The entrance is into a small hallway that leads through into a spacious living/dining room area with an open plan kitchen with an archway breakfast bar. There are 2 large bedrooms and a totally renovated shower room. Patio doors from the living room, as well as from the main bedroom, lead onto a lovely south facing terrace overlooking the golf course.There is a huge private solarium above the property as well, with stunning viewings of the mountains in the disance, that offer spectacular sun sets… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

GALLERY: The essence of Granada – A look back at the magic of the ancient city’s Corpus Christi festivals

