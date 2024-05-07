7 May, 2024 @ 18:23
German tourist, 23, dies after plunging 12 metres from her hotel balcony in Spain’s Mallorca

A GERMAN tourist has died after falling from her hotel balcony during a holiday to Spain.

The 23-year-old plunged 12 metres when she fell from the ‘third or fourth’ floor of her accommodation in Arenal, Mallorca.

Police are continuing to investigate the tragic incident, which took place at around 3am on Tuesday, reports 20 Minutos.

Preliminary investigations suggest the young woman may have been attempting to access her room when she plummeted to her death.

While Policia Nacional and emergency services raced to the scene, they could do nothing to revive her.

Laurence Dollimore

