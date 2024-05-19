Serial killer TikToker who slayed British and German tourists on Spain’s Costa del Sol is accused of killing a 21-year-old hiker in Malaga – less than 10 years after he was released

A CONVICTED killer who slayed British and German tourists as part of a bloody killing spree in the 1980s has been accused of murdering a young man less than 10 years after being released.

Jose Jurado Montilla, or Dinamita Montilla, as he calls himself on TikTok, was sentenced to 123 years after being found guilty of four murders in Malaga province between 1985 and 1987.

Among his victims were two tourists, a Brit and a German, who were found with gunshot and stab wounds during a camping trip in El Chorro in May 1987.

He was also convicted of killing Antonio Paniagua, 46, whose semi-charred body was found in a finca in Campanillas in March of the same year.

Montilla appearing on his TikTok channel

His fourth victim, and the only one he admitted to, was a 57-year-old resident of Puerto de la Torre, whose body was found in November 1985 inside his farmhouse in Almogia.

He was also killed by a shotgun before his corpse was covered with sacks.

Despite his lengthy sentence, Montilla, aka El Titi, was released in December 2013 due to a controversial ruling by the Strasbourg Court which saw him let out two years early.

In Spain, the maximum sentence for murder is 30 years.

But little over 10 years later, he is accused of killing once again.

Montilla was arrested in Extremadura last Thursday over the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Malaga two years ago.

The victim, named only as David, was found shot in the head on August 30, 2022, after leaving his parents farm in Los Montes to go for a hike.

If Montilla is charged and convicted of the killing, it would be his fifth known victim. The investigation continues.