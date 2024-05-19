2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mijas Costa with pool – € 335,000

Townhouse Mijas Costa, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 335,000

At this resort you’ll enjoy access to exceptional hotel-style amenities as well as all the home comforts of a self-catering abode. Think themed restaurants, lively bars, dreamy pools (some heated), fitness facilities and kids’ clubs. They are big on entertainment too with a jam-packed schedule of activities and performances. The price includes a reform. You are free to use it yourself as much as you want, or leave it in the hotel pool, or mix. The management contract comes with a 5% guaranteed ROI. Direct access to the beach via 3 tunnels. A reform and furniture package are included in… See full property details