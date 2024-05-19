19 May, 2024 @ 13:05
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 May, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mijas Costa with pool – € 335,000

by
2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mijas Costa with pool - € 335

Townhouse

Mijas Costa, Málaga

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 335,000

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Mijas Costa with pool - € 335,000

At this resort you’ll enjoy access to exceptional hotel-style amenities as well as all the home comforts of a self-catering abode. Think themed restaurants, lively bars, dreamy pools (some heated), fitness facilities and kids’ clubs. They are big on entertainment too with a jam-packed schedule of activities and performances. The price includes a reform. You are free to use it yourself as much as you want, or leave it in the hotel pool, or mix. The management contract comes with a 5% guaranteed ROI. Direct access to the beach via 3 tunnels. A reform and furniture package are included in… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Huge fireball ‘meteor’ is spotted in the skies above Spain and Portugal after entering the atmosphere at 160,000km/hr – so did YOU see it?

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

WATCH: Huge fireball ‘meteor’ is spotted in the skies above Spain and Portugal after entering the atmosphere at 160,000km/hr – so did YOU see it?

A HUGE fireball has been spotted flying above southern and

ANALYSIS: How a brave Irish rape victim ran rings around Christian Brueckner’s team of expensive lawyers – and got the Olive Press a mention in the process

By Jon Clarke in Braunschweig, Germany IT was the day