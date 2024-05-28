28 May, 2024 @ 17:06
28 May, 2024 @ 17:05
Thousands to attend networking event for start-ups in Marbella – all you need to know

by

A MARBELLA fair will connect more than 1,000 entrepreneurs with potential investors this month. 

OLE Marbella Startup Fair will take place from June 26-28 at the Andalucia Lab headquarters. 

According to Marbella town hall, the event will ‘put the city on the map of entrepreneurship.’ 

The event will connect thousands of professionals and start ups
Photo: OLE Start Up

Some 100 speakers are expected at the event, with an expansive programme of talks. 

Many startups will have the opportunity to present their projects to help attract investors and growth. 

OLE founder, Emilio Corchado said: “Marbella is a great power in terms of talent and innovation.”

Anyone with an idea is encouraged to attend the fair, which is free of charge, with an estimated 2,000 people set to attend. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn

