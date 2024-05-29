29 May, 2024 @ 11:22
Baby boy drowns in a swimming pool in Spain: One-year-old fell into water after being left with his grandmother in Mallorca

A BABY boy died on Tuesday after drowning in a swimming pool at a Palma house.

The one-year-old child was being cared for by his grandmother after his parents had to go to hospital.

The toddler went in the direction of the pool and fell in.

His grandmother noticed that he was missing and started looking around the house before discovering him unconscious in the pool.

She grabbed him out of the water and called emergency services.

Several police patrols and ambulances were sent to the scene but despite their efforts for an hour, the boy was unable to be revived.

Psychologists have been providing support to the family and the Policia Nacional are investigating the circumstances behind the baby’s death.

