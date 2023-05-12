AN 18-month-old British boy drowned in a La Nucia villa swimming pool in Alicante province on Friday.

Emergency services were called at around 10.00am with news that the youngster had been pulled out of the water in an unconscious state.

The Guardia Civil and SAMU paramedics went to the villa with an air ambulance put on stand by to take the boy to Alicante General Hospital.

Paramedics performed resuscitation manoeuvres on the child for nearly an hour but without any success.

The Informacion newspaper reported that the boy’s mother and three other children were inside the villa when he fell into the swimming pool.

It’s not been disclosed whether the family were on holiday or lived in La Nucia.

The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation into the circumstances that led up to the toddler’s death.

