Body of ‘foreign’ man, 73, is found on a beach in Marbella: Corpse is seen covered by a white sheet just metres from tourist hotspot in Puerto Banus

THE body of a man has been discovered on a beach in Marbella.

The man is of foreign origin and was 73 years old, according to reports in local Spanish press.

His corpse was found in front of La Sala Beach in Puerto Banus at around 4pm on Tuesday.

It is believed he suffered a heart attack while swimming in the sea before washing up on the shore.

Policia Local and emergency health workers rushed to the scene but could only confirm the man’s death.

Photos shared online shows paramedics surrounding the body on the shore.

The man had been covered by a white sheet while they waited for his body to be collected.

A routine autopsy is expected to confirm his cause of death.