A THREE-YEAR-OLD kid has died after drowning with his dad in a swimming pool in a residential complex in Calvia on Monday.

Their unmoving bodies were spotted floating on the water by a neighbour who contacted emergency services.

A number of residents pulled them from the water and performed CPR following phone instructions from emergency services.

Two ambulances arrived at the scene shortly after and medical staff managed to resurrect both of them.

They were rushed into Son Espases Hospital but the kid’s dad died during the ambulance journey.

His son was in intensive care since Monday afternoon but he passed away today (Tuesday July 7).

Read more: