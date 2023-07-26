On July 24 an ice delivery truck lost control due to brake failure and sped down a 40 metre hill in Menorca.

On its way down it ran over a nine year old girl and a 66 year old woman.

They were both sent to the emergency walk in service of Mateau Orfila hospital.

The woman received a mild fracture to the wrist however the young girl suffered from multiple trauma to her body.

“When we turned to see what had happened, the girl was already trapped under the van, it all happened in a matter of seconds”, said a waitress who witnessed the accident.

A brave waiter saved the girl’s life by jumping into the van and reversing the gear and managing to release her.

She was moved to the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of Son Espases hospital in Palma.

The reason the breaks failed is still unknown.

The vehicle was 17 years old but had its technical inspection of the vehicle (ITV) up to date.

The driver also tested negative for alcohol in the blood.

