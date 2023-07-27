MALAGA-Costa del Sol Airport and Jet2 have successfully launched their new air route to Bristol.

The debut air route, launched last Tuesday, July 25, offers a total of eight flights per week, including arrivals and departures on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

For this summer only, the airline has made available 11,000 seats for arrivals on this route, and as per the statement from the Malaga airport, this number is set to nearly double for the summer of 2024.

In addition to the newly launched Bristol route, the English airline, which has experienced an 8% growth during the first half of the year in Malaga, connects with nine other British airports: Belfast, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London-Stansted, Manchester, and Newcastle.

The period between January and June 2023 saw almost two and a half million passengers travel on commercial flights to or from the United Kingdom, solidifying it as the market with the highest traffic volume at the Malaga airport.

