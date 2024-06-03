Ronda targets luxury tourism: Historic city in southern Spain to build two five-star hotels

THE Andalusian city of Ronda is famed for its Arab Baths, wine production, beautiful scenery and, of course, its deep gorge, El Tajo. But there is one thing that it has been missing in the historic location until now: a five-star hotel.

That could be about to change, however, as a new plan swings into action that will permit the city to attract tourists from the luxury sector of the market.

A new plan from the local council that has already come into force could potentially pave the way for two former private schools to have their permitted use changed, so that they can be transformed into high-end hotels.

It would be a happy conclusion to several previous failed plans to do the same in the city, according to local daily Malaga Hoy.

One of many picturesque streets in Ronda (COPYRIGHT Olive Press Spain)

The first of the two buildings is located in the heart of the city’s historical quarter, close to the Duquesa de Parcent square, which is home to a series of convents, among other centuries-old constructions.

A company called Catalonia will be behind the project, having reached a deal with a foundation to implement the transformation. Catalonia already owns another two hotels in the city.

The firm hopes to have the building licences in place by the end of the year, although this time frame could slip if there are administrative delays.

Meanwhile, hotel chains Summum and Melia have joined forces to create another five-star establishment in the Madre de Dios former convent, which is located next to the Padre Jesus neighbourhood.

This area of Ronda is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, thanks to its white houses that resemble one of Spain’s pueblos blancos.