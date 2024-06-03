3 Jun, 2024 @ 16:13
3 Jun, 2024 @ 15:45
Shameless squatter in Spain dubbed the ‘Beyonce of Menorca’ finally leaves €620,000 villa amid social media backlash

A WOMAN who squatted in a luxury Menorca villa and said it was better than anything owned by pop star Beyonce, has moved out after suffering a social media backlash.

Maria Iguazo hit the headlines a few weeks ago after posting a social media video giving viewers a tour around the home occupied by her family.

The property was in one of the most upmarket areas of the island, but the threat of private eviction company ‘Desokupa’ sending in their team and a negative media response forced her to move out with her husband and five children.

READ MORE:

IGUAZO INTERVIEW ON TELECINCO

The newly-built villa is worth around €620,000 and covers around 160 square metres.

It consists of four bedrooms, a large living room with kitchen, two bathrooms and a toilet.

It also has a barbecue area, garden and swimming pool.

In several television interviews, Maria Iguazo said that despite getting €1,500 a month in benefits, she could not afford to rent a property due to the high prices on Menorca.

“I have five children and the little I have is to needed to feed them and in the current situation, I can’t afford anything else,” she claimed.

Iguazo did however admit that she had paid €800 to the villa’s key-holder.

The villa’s owner – who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisals – managed to contact her to negotiate her family’s departure which after some time resulted in them leaving after they were paid €150.

Speaking on Friday, the owner said: “We’re terrified that tonight they’ll come back and smash our windows since they very aggressive and dangerous people.”

Alex Trelinski

