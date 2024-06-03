Historic guitar made in Cadiz in 1791 is going up for auction in the UK – and could fetch over €20,000

A SPANISH guitar that was built in Cadiz back in 1791 is due to go under the hammer in the United Kingdom, and could sell for as much as €23,000.

The piece will be auctioned at Gardiner Houlgate, which is considered to be one of the premier firms in its field in the UK, and is located in Corsham.

The guitar was constructed by the prestigious luthier Juan Pages Garcia, according to local newspaper Diario de Cadiz, a figure who revolutionised the instrument in his time thanks to innovations that were later adopted the world over.

The antique Spanish guitar that will be sold at auction in the UK.

The Spanish guitar has six double strings, and contains a sticker inside that reads: “Juan Pages Made Me in Cadiz, Year 1791”.

The body is made of cypress wood and has a number of large cracks that have been repaired. The neck, meanwhile, is made of cedar wood.

While the guitar has suffered some damage – in this era they were very fragile and suffered from the stress of the strings – it is still considered to be in a good condition considering its age, and is estimated to be worth at least €12,000.