3 Jun, 2024 @ 16:12
3 Jun, 2024 @ 15:23
Bullfighting latest in Spain: Children set to be allowed to attend events in Mallorca

July 11, 2023, Pamplona, Navarre, Spain: Peruvian bullfighter Andres Roca Rey during the fifth bullfight at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 11, 2023. Revelers from around the world flock to Pamplona each year to take part in eight days of bullfighting. Made famous by American writer Ernest Hemmingway's 1926 novel 'The Sun Also Rises', the annual San Fermin Festival involves the daily running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona to the bullring. (Credit Image: © Ruben Albarran/ZUMA Press Wire)

CHILDREN are set to be allowed back into bullfights in Mallorca, as the regional parliament is due to vote on a proposal tabled by far-right Vox and supported by the conservative Partido Popular (PP).

The measure was previously agreed between the two parties within a confidence and supply deal they signed after inconclusive elections. The Partido Popular is governing in the region with the support of Vox and a small party called Sa Unio.

The popularity of bullfighting has steadily been on the wane in recent years in Spain, but is still considered to be a vote-winner for right-wing parties, and is a particular focus of Vox. 

The entrance of minors to bullfights on the Balearic Island has been banned for seven years, but that restriction is set to be overturned tomorrow, Tuesday, when the parliament votes on the measure. 

Minors have been banned from entering bullrings in the Balearics for seven years. Credit Image: © Ruben Albarran/ZUMA Press Wire)

The PP and Vox agreed a 110-point document of planned policies ahead of the investiture vote that saw PP politician Marga Prohens become regional premier. Overturning the ban on minors at bullfights was one of them.

According to Spanish press reports, the agreement will see signs placed outside bullrings that warn that the spectacle can be upsetting for spectators, while signs stating that minors cannot enter will be removed.

In April, the Franz Weber Foundation, which was created in 1975 by the environmental campaigner of the same name, warned the PP that allowing children to access bullfighting events goes against the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of the Child, a treaty that was ratified by Spain nearly 40 years ago. 

Today, Monday, the Foundation said it would take the rule change to the ombudsman in Palma in a bid to get it reversed. 

Simon Hunter

Simon Hunter has been living in Madrid since the year 2000 and has worked as a journalist and translator practically since he arrived. For 16 years he was at the English Edition of Spanish daily EL PAÍS, editing the site from 2014 to 2022, and is currently one of the Spain reporters at The Times. He is also a voice actor, and can be heard telling passengers to "mind the gap" on Spain's AVLO high-speed trains.

