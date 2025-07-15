15 Jul, 2025
15 Jul, 2025 @ 12:00
British man 25, fights for his life after seven-metre plunge at Ibiza supermarket parking lot

A BRITISH man sustained serious life-threatening injuries after falling seven metres from a supermarket parking lot in Ibiza on Monday evening.

The accident happened at around 8.15pm.

The 25-year-old Brit was in the parking area of the Mercadona store on Calle Johann Sebastian Bach in Sant Antoni.

MERCADONA STORE(Google Street Maps image)

No reason has been given for what happened and the Guardia Civil are carrying out an investigation.

Two ambulances attended the scene along with the Policia Local.

The man was admitted to the ICU of the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Polyclinic in Ibiza.

His condition was described as ‘very serious’ after he sustained multiple injuries including a skull fracture.

It’s not been confirmed whether the Brit was a tourist or was with anybody else when he fell.

Alex Trelinski

