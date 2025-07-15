15 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Aledo with pool – € 219,000

by
3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Aledo with pool - € 219

Charming country house in Aledo (Murcia) This magnificent rustic property is for sale, located in a privileged natural setting in Aledo, Murcia. The property sits on a 26,000 m² plot, divided into three areas, two of which are fully fenced, ensuring security, privacy, and multiple uses. Main Features The main house has 110 m² of built area, distributed in: – 3 bedrooms (one located in a separate structure, ideal for guests or tourist use) – 3 full bathrooms – Cozy living-dining room with wood-burning stove – Built-in wardrobes – Covered porch with open views – Private pool perfectly… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Aledo, Murcia

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 219,000

3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Aledo with pool - € 219,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Check out these five destinations in Spain still crying out for tourists to pay a visit

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop