3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Aledo with pool – € 219,000

Charming country house in Aledo (Murcia) This magnificent rustic property is for sale, located in a privileged natural setting in Aledo, Murcia. The property sits on a 26,000 m² plot, divided into three areas, two of which are fully fenced, ensuring security, privacy, and multiple uses. Main Features The main house has 110 m² of built area, distributed in: – 3 bedrooms (one located in a separate structure, ideal for guests or tourist use) – 3 full bathrooms – Cozy living-dining room with wood-burning stove – Built-in wardrobes – Covered porch with open views – Private pool perfectly… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Aledo, Murcia

3 beds 3 baths

€ 219,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.