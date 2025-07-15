Thief viciously attacked elderly women and pawned off their jewellery in Alicante area

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for assaulting elderly women in Callosa de Segura and stealing jewellery which he then pawned off.

The detainee committed six robberies between March and May in the Alicante province town, and did not hesitate to use violence.

An Orihuela court remanded him into pre-trial detention.

A joint operation between the Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional was launched to find him back in March when a woman was assaulted when her car was stationary.

The thief brazenly put his arm through a window, punched her in the face and snatched a gold chain that was around her neck.

Five other street robberies were reported over the following weeks all involving elderly women, some of whom needed hospital treatment.

Descriptions of the assailant provided by the victims helped investigators to identify the man.

Inquiries revealed that he went to Elche to a pawn shop to sell off the stolen jewellery and his description matched that of the suspect.

The items were seized from the store and the women confirmed they were their items.

The man was then arrested in Callosa de Segura and hauled before an Orihuela judge, who sent him to prison.

