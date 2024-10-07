Bad hair day! French thief drops his wig during police chase after ‘stealing bank cards from elderly tourists’ on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A FRENCHMAN has been arrested in Alicante for allegedly targeting elderly foreign tourists at ATM machines.

The convicted fraudster is accused of watching his marks enter their PIN codes before stealing their bank cards to make a string of withdrawals.

The Guardia Civil said the 47-year-old man had previous convictions for similar crimes and wore disguises to make identification harder, including wigs.

He has been charged with two counts of theft as well as fraud and serious disobedience.

READ MORE:

RECOVERED LOOT PLUS CONMAN’S WIG

The man operated by targeting victims at bank machines who seemed confused over how to use them.

After seeing them hesitate upon entering their PIN number, he interacted with them on the pretext of offering help.

He then stole their cards to make purchases or withdrawals at other ATMs.

He struck at a bank ATM in Moraira on September 14, but witnesses gave the Guardia Civil a good description of the thief.

A patrol team located him within minutes, but he ran off, dropping his wig in the process.

He was collared by officers who found him in possession of seven bank and credit cards, none of which belonged to him. He also had €320 in cash on him.

It was revealed that he used a variety of different names to try to throw authorities off his track.