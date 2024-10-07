Female athlete dies while taking part in gruelling Ironman competition in Spain

A WOMAN drowned while taking part in the gruelling 226-kilometre Ironman Calella-Barcelona competition on Sunday.

The body of the 41-year-old was spotted floating in the water after the other athletes had finished the first leg of the race.

The woman was pulled from the water but despite the best efforts of emergency services, she could not be saved.

Local authorities confirmed the death and are investigating the cause of the drowning, though it is currently believed to have been a sudden accident.

The gruelling Ironman Calella-Barcelona starts with a 3.8km swim. Credit: IRONMAN

Calella’s mayor, Marc Buch, expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

“I want to offer my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the triathlete who lost her life during the Ironman Calella-Barcelona, and send all my support to the Ironman family,” he said.

The shocking news cast a dark shadow over the tenth edition of the event, which attracted over 3,000 participants, making it one of the largest Ironman competitions in Spain.

The winner was Germany’s Jan Strattman, who crossed the finish line after 7 hours, 28 minutes, and 25 seconds.

In the women’s category, Marta Sanchez came first, finishing in 8 hours, 31 minutes, and 32 seconds.

The prestigious showpiece consists of swimming 3.8 kilometres in the Mediterranean Sea, followed by a 180 kilometres cycle through the Catalan countryside, and finally a full marathon of 42.2 kilometres along the coast.